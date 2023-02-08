Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say

An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County.

Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

The warrants are the result of a year-long investigation into continuing narcotics trafficking by Flamer who is currently out on bond from a Wednesday, April 13, 2022, narcotics arrest, Dinho said.

Dinho said Flamer posted bail for the April arrest and had conditions of release placed on him. One of the conditions was that he stay away from 261 Ely Avenue, the Roodner Court Housing Complex.

"Failure to stay away violates the condition of release and is the basis for arrest," he added.

During the search investigators seized:

21 grams of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl

25.7 grams of powder cocaine laced with fentanyl

21 glassine folds containing heroin laced with fentanyl

45 oxycodone pills

3.5 grams of purple cocaine laced with fentanyl

He was charged with:

Five counts of possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of sale of narcotics substance

Use of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of possession of drugs within 200’ of a school/daycare

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 200’ of a school or daycare

Four counts of criminal trespass

Two counts of violation of conditions of release

He was held on a $275,000 and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

