Body Found Floating Off Norwalk Coast

Police are working to identify a man who was found floating in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Fairfield County.

Norwalk Police searched Long Island Sound for a man's body found floating off the coast. 

The incident took place in Norwalk on Sunday, Oct. 29 around 3:30 p.m.

The Norwalk Police Marine Unit located and recovered the deceased individual, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts

The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are currently investigating and trying to determine the identity. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at 203-854-3102. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

