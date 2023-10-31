Body Found Floating Off Norwalk Coast

The incident took place in Norwalk on Sunday, Oct. 29 around 3:30 p.m.

The Norwalk Police Marine Unit located and recovered the deceased individual, said Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts

The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are currently investigating and trying to determine the identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at 203-854-3102.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

