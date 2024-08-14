LL Flooring Files For Bankruptcy, To Close 4 CT Stores, Including Norwalk

According to a statement from LL Flooring, the stores being closed in Connecticut include Fairfield County in Norwalk and New Haven County in Milford, North Haven, and Waterbury.

The business said the three remaining stores in Danbury, Waterford, and Harford will remain open.

Charles Tyson, president and CEO of LL Flooring, said, “After comprehensive efforts to enhance our liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made that initiating this Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the Company."

In its statement, LL Flooring said it had sought permission from a bankruptcy judge to allow customers with existing orders to pick up the products they have already purchased within 30 days.

In addition, customers have until Tuesday, Sept. 3, to redeem gift cards at the closing stores.

