Three CT Restaurants, Including One In Fairfield County, Make Yelp's Top 100

If you're looking for a reason to try a new restaurant Yelp just gave you three reasons by naming three restaurants in the state to their eighth annual Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021 list.

Making the much-coveted list this year includes Tacos El Azteca in Norwalk at No. 33; Grassroots Ice Cream in Granby at No. 60, and September in Bangkok in New Haven at No. 61.

To determine the top faves, Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit restaurants that they can’t wait to return to in 2021. Then the science team went to work to determine the top 100 by analyzing the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on an equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.

The state's top three are an eclectic list that includes yummy tacos from Tacos El Azteca in Norwalk which is a Mexican food truck that features the "real deal" Mexican selection with tacos and Mexican specialties of all kinds.

One Yelp reviewer says from Greenwich says he'll track down the truck when he needs a "real" taco.

"I live about 30 minutes away in Westchester but whenever I want legit tacos, I make the drive here. I especially like their seafood tacos, like the shrimp and fish, and the chicken tacos. The quesadillas are massive and you'll need a good nap afterward. I would recommend this place if you're in the area, it's never disappointed."

Next up on the list at No. 60, is an ice cream spot, is Grassroots in 4 Park Place in Granby in Hartford County.

The owner says Grassroots is a new movement in ice cream and hundreds of people have flocked to the store to taste their unique gourmet creations.

Grassroots Ice Cream Yelp

"We are working to restore ice cream back into what it was meant to be."

Made in small batches with quality ingredients and no artificial colors, the shop offers 36 flavors that change constantly and all fresh ingredients are used to make the ice cream.

One Yelp reviewer put it this way: 'The unique flavors and amazing quality make this ice cream shop my go-to in Connecticut. Two of my favorite unique flavors are the Birch Beer and Goat Cheese Blueberry. I can write many things about this place but all that is needed to be said is "go try it for yourself, you will not be disappointed, especially if you enjoy unique options."

And last, but not least, is September In Bangkok, a mix of Thai and Pan Asian, with plenty of noodles is located in New Haven on 754 State St.

September in Bangkok Yelp

The owner says the restaurant is a modern Thai restaurant. where only authentic Thai food is served.

"Our goal is to make you feel the Thai gastronomic history that we follow with great care and attention," they added.

A Yelper had this to say: "I absolutely love this place. It's one of the most legit Thai places in new haven. The staff is amazing and fast. The pad Thai is soooooo good. They have so many delicious hand-crafted drinks to die for! Amazing for the summer on the patio or cozy inside for fall and winter. This is a place you will keep coming back to time after time."

