'So Delicious': Popular Stamford Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In South Norwalk

A beloved restaurant has expanded to a second location in Fairfield County, and visitors are already loving it just as much as the first.

Cantina Mexicana, which already has a restaurant in Stamford, opened a new location in South Norwalk at 77 North Main St. in January to bring their take on Mexican cuisine to even more people.

The new eatery is dedicated to offering "authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun, and casual environment," according to its owners, and hosts an eating space filled with hand-painted art.

Some of the dishes offered by the restaurant, which the owners say are fun to both "eat and create," include all of the classics such as burritos, fajitas, tacos, chimichangas, and enchiladas, as well as some seafood.

The eatery also serves up tasty larger meals such as "parrillada," which consists of grilled steak served with chorizo, pork chops, chicken, and chambray onions; Carne Asada, which includes grilled rib-eye steak, jalapeños, onions, and cheese; and Chiles Rellenos, which includes roasted poblano peppers stuffed with fresh cheese in tomato sauce.

Several Yelp users sang their praises of the new eatery and its welcoming environment.

"Their platters are so delicious," said Brian A. of Trumbull, who wrote in his review that he had the shrimp and steak.

"Staff was wonderful. Definitely my go-to place before catching a movie across the street," he added.

Mirian G. of Branford also wrote that she loved the place, praising its "colorful and vibrant" decor.

"So many good choices," she wrote, adding that the shrimp fajita she ordered was "massive and very well seasoned."

"We had a great time and definitely would be back," she added in her five-star review.

Cantina Mexicana of Norwalk is currently open every day of the week except for Mondays.

