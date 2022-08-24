Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem

If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot.

A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind of place you can chill out and work your way through a giant burger with lots of toppings and not worry about what people think because everyone else is doing the same.

For some of the cheesesteaks, you need to learn the "hunch" where you roll up your sleeves, hunch your shoulders and open wide. Then be sure to sigh in delight when that first bite goes down.

Favorites include, of course, the burgers, which are served in a variety of ways including the:

Chopped Cheese is a hamburger chopped like a cheesesteak with plenty of cheese and onions and lettuce and tomato;

Big Dipper is deep fried and served with bacon, American, avocado, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Now that burgers are taken care of, let's move to the cheesesteaks which really do rival anything you'll find at any so-called "Philly" shop.

Faves include the Killer Cajun with cajun grilled chicken, freshly roasted jalapeños, whiz, cherry peppers, and mayo; and the Triple Threat with grilled onions, fresh roasted jalapeños, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, chipotle mayo, and melted cheese. Of course, there is a whole lineup of others that are sure to please.

One Yelper put eating at the Blue Cactus this way: "DUH-MAZING!!! Whether new to the area or a native this is a definite must! Vinny and Amanda and all of the staff are awesome!! Great fresh food. Superb quality. They are always coming up with something new and tasty on their menu! From breakfast food, burgers/sandwiches, delicious comforting soups, to even the tasty desserts; this place always hits it out of the park. Get the garlic fries!!! You won't be disappointed :)"

A few other good things about the Cactus are their weekly specials, their fries, yummy, and the soups.

The restaurant is located at 51 Stevens St., in Norwalk.

Hours are Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

