Popular Food Network Star Launches Take-Out Only CT Restaurants

Food Network star Guy Fieri has just opened five new delivery/take-out-only restaurants in Connecticut.

There is now a Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen in Darien, Farmington, Glastonbury, Newington, and Avon.

Flavortown is uniquely fit for service during a pandemic. It will be take-out only and chefs will operate out of a “ghost kitchen.” A ghost kitchen is when a business operates out of an existing restaurant.

The new locations are not the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’” first restaurants in the state. Fieri also has a restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino - Guy Fieri's Foxwoods Kitchen & Bar.

Over the past month or so, Fieri has opened 120 similar delivery-only, ghost kitchens in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

In Glastonbury, Newington, Avon, and Darien, Fieri’s staff will be preparing food out of Bertucci's restaurants, according to The Hartford Courant. The Farmington location is in Westfarms Mall.

Flavortown's menu includes items such as Cajun chicken alfredo, Italian Stallion Salad, Jalapeno Pig Poppers, fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, Mac Daddy N Cheese, and Chocolate Whiskey Cake.

Appetizers cost $12.99-$14.99.

Flavortown in Colonie is available for delivery seven days a week, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30/10 p.m. Contact Flavortown at guysflavortownkitchen.com.

