Hot New Latin-Inspired Restaurant Takes On South Norwalk

Hey foodies, if you're feeling in the mood for Latin fare with craft cocktails then a new restaurant in South Norwalk is a must-stop.

Los Remolinos, a Latin-inspired restaurant, and bar featuring well, Latin entrees opened on Monday, March 6 in the Washington Street Historic District in South Norwalk.

Spearheaded by Edwin Montoya and Chef Ismael Carias, the duo behind the successful Appétit Bistro in Port Chester, Los Remolinos features dishes (and cocktails!) from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Spain, and beyond.

“This concept has been in the works for a while now, “says Montoya of the decision to switch gears from the Appétit Bistro brand which originally occupied the space at 136 Washington Street in 2022, “Los Remolinos is a fabulous fit for the neighborhood and the energy that SoNo’s dining scene is known for.”

Los Remolinos offers an urban design aesthetic with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brick walls, and eclectic artwork.

The menu takes its cues from Latin America with such highlights as garlic shrimp served with tostones, house-made empanadas, and an interactive “Bandeja De Boquitas” with shrimp, steak, scallops, chorizo, and seasonal vegetables cooked over a tabletop flame and served with sauces for dipping.

In addition to a large selection of rice bowls, tacos, arepas, and burgers, Carias prepares a variety of more sophisticated dishes including the Pargo Frito, a lightly battered whole red snapper in addition to many others.

Cocktails are a vacation-in-a-glass, with such concoctions as the Cadillac Margarita (silver tequila, Grand Marnier, triple sec, lime juice, agave), Mojito Frambuesa (rum, simple syrup, raspberries, mint, club soda), and Caipirinha (Cachaça rum, simple syrup, muddled lime). Beer and wine are also available.

So put on your resort wear, and head for Los Remolinos at 136 Washington St., Norwalk.

Prices are moderate to high-end.

Lunch, brunch, and dinner are served seven days a week.

Reservations suggested, call 203-354-7343.

