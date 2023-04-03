Got A Spare $4 Million? Norwalk 265-Room Hotel Heads To Auction

A Fairfield County hotel is for sale by auction with a starting bid of $4 million only a few years after its owners foreclosed on the property.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Norwalk, located at 789 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, is set to be sold in an auction held from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5, according to the property listing.

The 265-room hotel boasts eight floors, 136,807 square feet, and clear visibility and access from Interstate 95.

The Norwalk hotel is close to several corporate headquarters and locations, including Frontier Communications, Xerox, Priceline.com, and Pepperidge Farm, as well as several colleges and universities, including Fairfield University, the University of Bridgeport, and the University of Connecticut-Stamford.

Also nearby are several commercial and international airports, including LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark International Airport, and Bradley International Airport.

The hotel, located on a 3.31-acre plot, was purchased by Conn Hotel Partners LP in May 2008 for $1,938,580, according to property records.

The owners prior to Conn Hotel Partners, Norwalk Club Opco LLC, purchased the hotel in March 1997 for $6,850,000.

The DoubleTree hotel brand is owned by Hilton, which describes the chain as "a fast-growing, upscale hotel brand popular among business and leisure travelers around the world."

DoubleTree currently operates 635 hotels in 50 different countries and territories, according to a 2022 fact sheet.

