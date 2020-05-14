COVID-19: Food Bank Drive Draws Hundreds In Norwalk

Hundreds of cars lined up to receive food during a special drive-thru event sponsored by the Connecticut Food Bank as a result of rising need during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With thousands out of work, and children not receiving meals in school, food insecurity is on the rise, including in Fairfield County, where the Connecticut Food Bank has held two events within the past two weeks.

On Thursday, May 14, the bank set-up a mobile food pantry at Veteran's Memorial Park in Norwalk that attracted hundreds an hour before the event was set to begin.

Set to begin at 10 a.m., volunteers began handing out food by 9 a.m., due to the high demand.

Foodbank officials said 78,000 pounds of food was distributed to the community, enough food to provide 65,000 meals.

"A special thank you to our committed staff and enthusiastic volunteers that helped make this happen," the group said on Facebook.

A volunteer moves boxes of food during the event. Connecticut Food Bank

On hand to help distribute food was Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

"The need in our community is great," Bysiewicz posted on Twitter. " That’s why Mayor Harry Rilling and I helped to distribute food at the largest hunger-relief effort."

The food bank reported it was the largest event they have done in the history of the organization.

Since March, bank has processed more than 9.2 million pounds of food and provided more than four million meals.

To learn more about the Connecticut Food Bank, or to donate, click here.

