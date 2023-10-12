Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Robbery Suspects In Norwalk

The robbery took place in Norwalk around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Al’s Warehouse Liquor Store, located at 617 Connecticut Ave.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski, an employee called 911 to report she was robbed by two women.

The victim told officers she was assaulted by one of the suspects as she attempted to confront her for stealing a bottle of liquor, Podgorski said.

The victim declined medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as being Black wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as being Black wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Nick Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185, or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

