Know Them? Duo Wanted For Norwalk Car Burglaries, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two people allegedly responsible for several vehicle burglaries and cashing some $30,000 in fake checks using the car owner's identity.

Know them? Norwalk Police want to know. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The Norwalk Detective Bureau said the two are responsible for burglarizing several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue on Nov. 8, said Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police.

Podgorski said after burglarizing the vehicles, the duo used the identifications of the owners of the vehicles to cash over $30,000.00 in fraudulent checks. 

The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Luis Serrano by telephone at 203-854-3186, or by email at lserrano@norwalkct.gov

