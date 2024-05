The incident, which was caught on video, occurred in Norwalk around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 21 in Norwalk.

Norwalk Police said the man was driving a silver Honda.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the individual is asked to contact Officer Sengul by telephone at 203-854-3113 or by email at Osengul@norwalkct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.