Know Him? Man Wanted In Norwalk Armed Robbery Of Victim's Belongings, Car, Police Say

The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Jan.15 in the parking ot of 5 Haviland St.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the suspect approached the victim armed with a handgun and demanded he hand over his personal items and vehicle.

The victim complied and was not injured, Podgorski said.

The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Taylor at 203-854-3183, or by email at Ltaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.