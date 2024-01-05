Know Him? Man Wanted For Norwalk Train Station Car Burglary, Thefts, Police Say

The incident took place in Norwalk at the South Norwalk Train Station around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the man attempted to enter several vehicles and took items from the center console of a soft-top Jeep.

The images are of the man entering the train station, and exiting toward Monroe Street,

Anyone with any information as to his identity please contact Detective Serrano (203) 854-3186 or email: lserrano@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made on the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

