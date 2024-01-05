Jewelry Stolen: Norwalk Couple Duped By Men Posing As City Workers During Distraction Burglary

The incident occurred in Norwalk on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at a residence on Coventry Place.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the elderly residents reported two men approached them outside of the home claiming to be from the city.

The men said they needed to go to the backyard to check property lines. As they distracted the residents, a third suspect entered the home and stole jewelry, Podgorski said.

The suspects communicated via walkie-talkies and left in a silver Dodge crew cab pickup truck.

Both suspects are described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with medium builds and dark, full beards.

Anyone with any information or anyone who is victimized should call Norwalk Detectives at 203-854-3011.

"You should not let anyone into your home who you do not know or with whom you did not have a previously arranged appointment," Podgorski said. "Always ask for identification and do not hesitate to call the company and verify the identification. Residents can also contact the police department if they have any concerns."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.