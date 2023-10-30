Husband, Father From Norwalk Dies In ATV Crash: 'His Life Was Full Of Potential'

Fairfield County resident Andrii Yavorskyi, age 30, of Norwalk, died in the wreck that happened Friday, Oct. 27, in New York, according to New York State Police.

An investigation determined that he was operating a Polaris Sportsman ATV in Boonville in Oneida County when he lost control on a sharp curve.

He then drove off the roadway and was ejected when the vehicle overturned.

Yavorskyi was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to investigators, he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Nobody else was involved in the incident and there were no other reports of injuries.

Yavorskyi leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter and a wife who is pregnant with their second child, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

“At just 30 years old, his life was full of potential, but his passing has left his family devastated,” said campaign organizer Lidiya Koval.

In the days since the accident, more than 120 people have contributed over $13,000 to help with funeral expenses and provide “much-needed support” for the young family.

“No amount is too small, and every donation will help ease the financial stress on Svitlana and her family, allowing them to focus on healing and rebuilding their lives,” Koval said.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

