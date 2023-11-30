Historic Norwalk Bank Building Reimagined Into Healthcare/Banking Center

The transformation took place in Norwalk at Wells Fargo Bank at 637 West Ave. in Norwalk for Stamford Health, said Michael Serrao, chief operating officer of Seligson Properties.

The $20 million renovation was designed to reposition the existing three-story, 27,000 square-foot building built in 1955 into 24,000 square feet of medical office space for multi-specialty care and physical therapy on the lower, ground, mezzanine, and second levels, and a completely updated retail bank branch occupying 3,000 square feet on the ground level.

Serrao said a key challenge of the project entailed protecting the building’s distinguished features while equipping it to meet the needs of a modern healthcare facility and banking center, and phasing construction to allow continuous operation for Wells Fargo and Stamford Health until their new quarters were completed.

The complete gut renovation features all new exteriors, including roofing, windows, doors, and lighting designed to enhance the building’s prominent column-lined entranceway and brick façade, a new covered exterior entrance leading to a common lobby, updated interiors, safe and accessible parking areas for 120 vehicles, a network of continuous pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, decorative landscaping, outdoor lighting, and a new drive-thru banking facility.

“Norwalk residents benefit from having a wide variety of local top-tier healthcare options,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. “I want to thank Norwalk-based Seligson Properties, a highly respected developer, for their contributions to our community over the years.”

At the location, Stamford Health provides primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, OB-GYN, rheumatology, and lab services as well as sports rehabilitation and physical therapy services through HSS Sports Rehab.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.