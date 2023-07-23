Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old Struck By SUV In Norwalk

Joseph Velez, of Norwalk, was riding a moped when the incident happened around 10 p.m., Friday, July 21 at Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue, authorities say.

Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police said Velez was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Infiniti SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police investigators, Gulino said.

"The staff of the Norwalk Police Department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Velez, and all others who are impacted by his death," Gulino said.

The investigation remains open.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by calling 203-854-3035 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

