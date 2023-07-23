Fair 83°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old Struck By SUV In Norwalk

A 45-year-old man died as a result of injuries suffered when he was struck by a SUV in Fairfield County.

The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Velez, of Norwalk, was riding a moped when the incident happened  around 10 p.m., Friday, July 21 at Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue, authorities say.

Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police said Velez was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Infiniti SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police investigators, Gulino said. 

"The staff of the Norwalk Police Department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Velez, and all others who are impacted by his death," Gulino said.

 The investigation remains open. 

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by calling 203-854-3035 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE