Drug Dealer From Stamford Busted In Norwalk Selling Cocaine Laced With Fentanyl, Police Say

Joshua Powell, age 30, of Stamford, was charged by Norwalk Police on Thursday, Aug. 10.

During May 2023, the Special Services Division began receiving information that Powell was selling large quantities of powder and crack cocaine that contained fentanyl within the City of Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Deputy Chief Terrence Blake.

An investigation was initiated into Powell’s narcotics trafficking enterprise. Over the next several months, investigators made numerous controlled narcotics purchases from Powell, Blake said.

As a result of their investigation, five arrest warrants were issued for Powell charging him with the sale of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, officers from the Special Services Division spotted Powell on Main Street. As officers approached, he attempted to discard cocaine, Blake said. Powell was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the cocaine seized during the arrest field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Powell was charged with the sale and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The warrant charges include five counts of sale of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance. The bond for those charges is $750,000.

Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 11.

