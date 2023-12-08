The incident took place in Norwalk around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 at 92 East Ave. at Collins Funeral Home.

According to Lt. Tom Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, 911 received a call about an unresponsive man in a parked car in the parking lot.

Officers found the man and determined that he was dead, Podgorski said.

Norwalk detectives responded to the location and assumed the investigation.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Podgorski said.

The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

