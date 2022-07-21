Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County.

The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue, adjacent to route I-95. The property is currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.

During a meeting on Wednesday, July 20, Wegmans and city officials continued their discussion from the Thursday, July 7 meeting in which officials explained the plan, including John Plante, the traffic engineer, who discussed the traffic and the access points. He gave an overview of how they will provide the access to make it work for the customers and the community

During the earlier meeting, three residents complained about the added traffic to the area, but city officials said there will be ample parking and a multi-level parking garage.

A traffic study found the store won't negatively impact traffic. The study mentioned one way to mitigate traffic is the installment of multiple access points.

The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet. A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, as the project makes its way through the city approval and permitting process.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president, and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets in a statement. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

The next meeting of the commission to discuss the project will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Wegmans, which was founded in 1916, now operates 106 stores in seven states, and the District of Columbia, and has more than 50,000 employees.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, it now has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and DC.

Three months ago, Wegmans announced it would open its first Long Island store, located in Lake Grove in Nassau County.

