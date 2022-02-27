Cost-Cutting Menu Move Announced For 1,000 Burger King Restaurants Nationwide

The largest Burger King franchiser in the United States is set to reduce the number of nuggets offered in meals in an effort to combat inflation, MarketWatch reported.

Carrols Restaurant Group announced plans to reduce the number of nuggets provided in Burger King meals from 10 to 8, the news site reported.

The company also reportedly announced that "The Whopper" will no longer be offered as a core discount item, and it won't be available in two-for-six or two-for-five promotions.

MarketWatch said the company reported that it has seen commodity inflation and also higher hourly wages for staff.

