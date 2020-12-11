Amazon Orders Gingerbread Cookies From Local Small Business For Holiday Season

Amazon’s Trumbull delivery station placed an order for 500 gingerbread cookies from a small business in town.

The order – the largest in the company’s history – will help Emily's Baking Company, run by Emily DeCruze, sustain her business which has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I put my business on pause during the pandemic to focus on the health and safety of my family," said DeCruze. "I reopened in September and it was such a compliment to be contacted by Amazon. I was so surprised to receive an order for 500-holiday cookies for their associates,”

DeCruze added that the order has allowed her to reinvest in her business by upgrading packaging and decorative elements.

"I’m very thankful they thought of me and shopped from my small business this holiday season," she said.

The cookies were purchased as a sweet treat for the Trumbull delivery station associates who are hard at work behind-the-scenes delivering smiles for area customers, Amazon officials said.

“Customer obsession is at the heart of everything we do at Amazon. We believe our neighbors are our customers and we want to ensure Amazon has a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, Andrea Seitz-Fortin, Sr. Mgr, Multi Building Ops, said.

DeCruze, 31, originally from Utica, moved to Trumbull in 2013. In 2018, she opened Emily's Baking Company after encouragement from her husband and family.

The company is a "cottage food" licensed commission-only bakery, baking and designing out of DeCruze's home kitchen and office. Orders can be picked up or delivered at the request of the customer.

On Saturday, December 19th, DeCruze will hold a pop-up shop in her driveway where she’ll sell holiday and winter-themed cookies ranging from $3-$5 as well as cake pops, pies, and cookie kits.

Emily's Baking Company pop-up shop will begin at 9 a.m. and run until supplies last at 52 Ascolese Road, Trumbull.

