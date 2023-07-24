Bar Lets Nearly 100 Underage Patrons Inside In Norwalk: Police

The Saltwater SoNo Restaurant and Bar/Jayla Jayla Nightclub on 128 Washington St. in Norwalk was the target of a compliance check for underage drinking on Saturday, July 22 around 11:30 pm., according to Norwalk Police.

Around that time, Norwalk officers who had been patrolling the area of the Washington Street Restaurant District were told that there were numerous underage people drinking alcoholic beverages at the establishment.

These officers then contacted investigators with the department's Special Services Division and set out to perform the compliance check, which revealed that 93 young adults under the age of 21 were inside the bar.

Each of the underage patrons was then identified by police and released. Following this, the bar was allowed to continue regular operations for the rest of the night, police said.

The Special Services Division has since referred the case to the State of Connecticut Liquor Commission for administrative action.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said that enforcing underage drinking laws is crucial for maintaining a community's health.

"Enforcement is critical for issues such as these on Washington Street and across our city: underage drinking has far-reaching impacts, from the safety and wellbeing of our community members of all ages to the quality-of-life issues that it raises for area residents," Walsh said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to either call police at 203-854-3111 or send anonymous tips over text by typing "NORWALKPD" and the message to TIP411 (847411).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

