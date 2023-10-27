Amazon Delivery Driver Sexually Assaults Elderly Woman While Giving Her Ride To Norwalk: Police

Hartford County resident Gabriel Alexis Alfaro of Rocky Hill, age 25, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 25 by Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit Detectives, the department announced.

According to Norwalk Police, in May 2023, officers received a report that an elderly woman had been sexually assaulted. Investigators eventually determined that Alfaro, an Amazon delivery driver, had allegedly sexually assaulted her while giving her a ride from Fairfield to Norwalk.

Based on this, an arrest warrant for Alfaro was issued by Stamford Superior Court.

After his arrest, Alfaro was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. He is held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

