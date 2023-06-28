Alert Issued For 54-Year-Old Missing Woman With Ties To Norwalk

Melissa Tiefer, age 54, was last seen in Stamford on Wednesday, June 21, according to Norwalk Police Deputy Chief of Operations Terrence Blake.

Tiefer, who has ties to Milford, Greenwich, and Norwalk, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Tiefer's whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-854-3183.

