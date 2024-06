Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Norwalk for the Friday, June 7 game at the Norwalk Smoke Shop at 68 Main St.

The winning numbers were 4-16-18-22-33.

The ticket was the 23rd Cash5 jackpot in the state so far this year.

No word yet on who the lucky winner is.

Cash5 drawings are held nightly at 11 p.m.

