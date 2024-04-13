Wrong-Way Danbury Driver Crashes Into Patrol Cruiser On I-84 In Newtown, Police Say

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, Connecticut State Police received the report of the wrong-way driver in the area of Exit 8 in Danbury.

The vehicle was then stopped off Exit 11 in Newtown, state police said.

After an investigation, the operator, 26-year-old Danbury resident Ney Carrasco-Guerrero was placed under arrest and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol;

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway;

Reckless driving;

Evading;

Interfering with an officer;

Reckless endangerment.

Carrasco-Guerrero was then transferred to Bridgeport Correctional on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on Monday, April 15.

