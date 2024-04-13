Mostly Cloudy 49°

Wrong-Way Danbury Driver Crashes Into Patrol Cruiser On I-84 In Newtown, Police Say

A 26-year-old has been accused of driving the wrong way while drunk and striking a police cruiser in an overnight crash on a stretch of I-84 in Connecticut.

Ney Carrasco-Guerrero, age 26, of Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, Connecticut State Police received the report of the wrong-way driver in the area of Exit 8 in Danbury. 

The vehicle was then stopped off Exit 11 in Newtown, state police said. 

After an investigation, the operator, 26-year-old Danbury resident Ney Carrasco-Guerrero was placed under arrest and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol;

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway;

  • Reckless driving;
  • Evading;
  • Interfering with an officer;
  • Reckless endangerment. 

Carrasco-Guerrero was then transferred to Bridgeport Correctional on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on Monday, April 15.

