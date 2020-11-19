Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown
Return to your home site

Menu

Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Lamont Sticking To Call For Schools To Stay Open For In-Person Learning -- For Now
Schools

COVID-19: District In Fairfield County Recommends Parents Drive Kids To, From School

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfield Warde High School is one of the schools in Fairfield County that has experienced a new case of COVID-19.
Fairfield Warde High School is one of the schools in Fairfield County that has experienced a new case of COVID-19. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases exploding across Connecticut, the state, and the Fairfield Public School District, is advising parents to drive their children to school.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, Nov. 18, says given the current health data, "please consider driving your child to/from school, if possible."

One of the main reasons for the suggestion, is the current situation on school buses, even though children are required to wear masks, and have assigned seating.

Even with those restrictions, officials said that students may still need to be quarantined if they are identified as having close contact on the bus, as defined by the CDC.

Fairfield Schools Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said that on Wednesday, the district had new cases of COVID-19 at three schools including one each at Fairfield Warde High School, Holland Hill High School, and Riverfield Elementary School.

"Contact tracing has been confirmed and any close contacts are now in quarantine," he said.

 No school closures have been announced and the district said if there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

"The safety of our community is our priority," Cummings said. "We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.