COVID-19: District In Fairfield County Recommends Parents Drive Kids To, From School

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases exploding across Connecticut, the state, and the Fairfield Public School District, is advising parents to drive their children to school.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, Nov. 18, says given the current health data, "please consider driving your child to/from school, if possible."

One of the main reasons for the suggestion, is the current situation on school buses, even though children are required to wear masks, and have assigned seating.

Even with those restrictions, officials said that students may still need to be quarantined if they are identified as having close contact on the bus, as defined by the CDC.

Fairfield Schools Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said that on Wednesday, the district had new cases of COVID-19 at three schools including one each at Fairfield Warde High School, Holland Hill High School, and Riverfield Elementary School.

"Contact tracing has been confirmed and any close contacts are now in quarantine," he said.

No school closures have been announced and the district said if there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

"The safety of our community is our priority," Cummings said. "We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information."

