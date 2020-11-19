COVID-19: Lamont Sticking To Call For Schools To Stay Open For In-Person Learning -- For Now

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is doubling down on his stance that schools should stay open as long as possible, calling them a safe space, despite the new spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

On the same day that Connecticut saw 2,042 new COVID-19 cases and a spike in positive infection rate near 6 percent, Lamont reiterated his stance that school buildings are among the safest places to be during the pandemic, vowing to continue in-person learning until it is unsafe to do so.

The governor said that other COVID-19 restrictions put in place have been in part to help keep students and teachers in the classroom.

“One thing we feel very strongly about, whatever restrictions we have to take, we are doing it so we can keep our schools open,” he said.

Lamont said that with the COVID-19 numbers on the rise, he has met and coordinated with other area governors to enact certain measures to help keep schools open and the option of in-person learning alive.

“We’re going to take it one week at a time, but every week makes an enormous difference,” he said. “Schools are probably the safest place to be in the classroom, and it offers the best opportunity for a good education as well.

“This is why we set limits on restaurants, and haven’t opened bars, and sadly why we delayed winter sports until January,” Lamont continued. “We want to keep our schools open and we’re doing it one week at a time.”

In a post on social media, Lamont also gave a shout-out to the teachers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and other staff members for their work during the pandemic.

“Each and every one of you are making this a little easier,” he said. “Especially K through 5 … K through 8 … they’re the ones making sure they can go through this in a tough time and making sure we can get through this.”

