COVID-19: CT Testing Positivity Rate Increases To 5.98 Percent; Rundown Of Cases By Communities

There were 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Connecticut as the positive rate for testing increased by nearly a full percentage point in the latest data.

A total of 34,135 tests were administered and 2,042 came back positive (5.98 percent positivity), according to data released Wednesday afternoon. Nov. 18. That's up from 5.16 percent positivity a day earlier.

There are now 816 patients now hospitalized statewide for COVID (an increase of 39).

For the latest rundown of cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.