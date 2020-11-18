Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: CT Testing Positivity Rate Increases To 5.98 Percent; Rundown Of Cases By Communities

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at CT COVID cases by county.
A look at CT COVID cases by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

There were 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Connecticut as the positive rate for testing increased by nearly a full percentage point in the latest data.

A total of 34,135 tests were administered and 2,042 came back positive (5.98 percent positivity), according to data released Wednesday afternoon. Nov. 18. That's up from 5.16 percent positivity a day earlier.

There are now 816 patients now hospitalized statewide for COVID (an increase of 39).

For the latest rundown of cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.