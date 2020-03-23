Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown
Return to your home site

Menu

Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Eight Have Now Died From COVID-19 Outbreak In Connecticut With Number Of Cases Now 327
News

Suspect Nabbed For Valentine's Day Murder In Bridgeport

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Victor Arroyo
Victor Arroyo Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the Valentine's Day murder of another man who he allegedly had a confrontation with in the area.

Victor Arroyo, 22, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, March 23, by Bridgeport Police following a lengthy investigation into the shooting death of Phillip Ingram, 57, also of Bridgeport, said Lt. Christopher LaMaine.

Evidence developed during the investigation found that Arroyo became upset with Ingram because he was almost struck by his car as he was walking on East Main Street, said LaMaine.

Arroyo allegedly threw a bin at Ingram's car and brandished a gun, he added.

Ingram called 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away, but before police could arrive, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times, LaMaine said.

Arroyo was charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being on a $2 million bond.

"This arrest is the result of outstanding work by Detective Winkler and all those who assisted in the case," said LaMaine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.