Suspect Nabbed For Valentine's Day Murder In Bridgeport

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the Valentine's Day murder of another man who he allegedly had a confrontation with in the area.

Victor Arroyo, 22, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, March 23, by Bridgeport Police following a lengthy investigation into the shooting death of Phillip Ingram, 57, also of Bridgeport, said Lt. Christopher LaMaine.

Evidence developed during the investigation found that Arroyo became upset with Ingram because he was almost struck by his car as he was walking on East Main Street, said LaMaine.

Arroyo allegedly threw a bin at Ingram's car and brandished a gun, he added.

Ingram called 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away, but before police could arrive, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times, LaMaine said.

Arroyo was charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being on a $2 million bond.

"This arrest is the result of outstanding work by Detective Winkler and all those who assisted in the case," said LaMaine.

