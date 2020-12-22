Former State Senator Dies From Injuries Sustained In Fairfield County Crash

Eight days after he was critically injured in a Fairfield County vehicle crash, former State Senator Edwin Gomes has died from his injuries.

Gomes, who was injured in the Dec. 13 crash, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The crash took place around 6:53 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Noble Avenue in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran.

Gomes served as the former Deputy Majority Leader, Connecticut State Senate from 2005 to 2012, and Assistant Majority Leader from 2015 to 2019. He also served as a Bridgeport City Councilman from 1983-1989, and again from 1999 to 2005.

He was known throughout the area as being a blunt-talking lawmaker who stood up for every resident and the working class.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said Gomes dedicated much of his life to the community.

“My sympathies go out to the Gomes family. Ed dedicated much of his life to public service and his community as well as second chance opportunities, Ganim said. "Those who knew him across the state, and here in Bridgeport will miss him.”

A former steelworker at Carpenter Steel, Gomes's was a popular lawmaker who quickly moved from the Bridgeport Council to the state senate where he continued on the tradition of standing up for the "little guy."

Gomes's died at Bridgeport Hospital from head injuries suffered in the crash.

Plans for Gomes's funeral have not been released at this time.

