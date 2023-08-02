Fair 70°

SHARE

Woman Swerving In Traffic In New Canaan Nabbed For Driving Under Influence, Police Say

A New York woman is being accused of driving under the influence after she was stopped for swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic in Fairfield County.

Shirley Wishnie
Shirley Wishnie Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Northern Westchester County resident Shirley Wishnie, age 70, of South Salem, a hamlet of Lewisboro, was charged around 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 27 after the incident in New Canaan.

After receiving reports of the swerving vehicle, New Canaan Police officers caught up with Wishnie in the area of Main Street and East Avenue.

During a traffic stop, an investigation resulted in the detection of impairment, said Lt. Marc J. DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police. 

Officers conducted field sobriety tests and probable cause was established to place Wishnie under arrest, DeFelice said.

Wishnie was charged with DUI/alcohol or drugs. She was released on a $250 bond. 

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE