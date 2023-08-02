Woman Swerving In Traffic In New Canaan Nabbed For Driving Under Influence, Police Say

Northern Westchester County resident Shirley Wishnie, age 70, of South Salem, a hamlet of Lewisboro, was charged around 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 27 after the incident in New Canaan.

After receiving reports of the swerving vehicle, New Canaan Police officers caught up with Wishnie in the area of Main Street and East Avenue.

During a traffic stop, an investigation resulted in the detection of impairment, said Lt. Marc J. DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests and probable cause was established to place Wishnie under arrest, DeFelice said.

Wishnie was charged with DUI/alcohol or drugs. She was released on a $250 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.