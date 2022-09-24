Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver.

The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street.

According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police, responding officers found the vehicle stopped on Frogtown Road near Hanford Lane.

Upon speaking with the driver, identified as Christina Lynette Furniss, age 43, of Stamford, officers detected signs of impairment, Ferraro said.

Furniss was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

She was released after posting a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 6.

