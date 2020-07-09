Woman, 19, Accused Of Using Counterfeit Bill At New Canaan Store

A wanted teenager who allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent $100 bill at multiple area businesses has been arrested in Fairfield County.

An arrest warrant was issued by the New Canaan Police on Tuesday, July 26, for Bronx resident Jeanise Rojas Perez, 19, who was wanted for forgery and larceny charges.

The warrant came after police received a complaint filed regarding Perez, who had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in New Canaan and then attempted to use the same bill at several other retailers.

The investigation into the counterfeit bill identified Perez as the suspect who as caught on video passing the counterfeit bill at the stores. P

erez surrendered herself in to the custody of New Canaan Police at approximately 5;15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

Perez was charged with four counts of first-degree forgery, two counts each of larceny and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

She was processed and later released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to respond to the charges.

