Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Showers, Thunderstorms Will Accompany Rapid Rise In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Stamford Woman Stopped At Flashing Red Light For Long Time Under Influence, New Canaan PD Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Kulowiec
Jennifer Kulowiec Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 39-year-old woman was busted for allegedly driving drunk after she was spotted by police sitting at a red flashing light for a long period of time.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 11:38 p.m., Monday, May 11, when a New Canaan Police officer noticed the vehicle sitting at the light at the intersection of Elm and Park streets.

When the officer approached the vehicle he found Jennifer Kulowiec, of Stamford, sitting behind the wheel and allegedly detected signs of impairment, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

After administering standard sobriety tests, Kulowiec was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a vehicle under alcohol/drugs.

She was released on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Canaan Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.