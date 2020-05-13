Stamford Woman Stopped At Flashing Red Light For Long Time Under Influence, New Canaan PD Says

A 39-year-old woman was busted for allegedly driving drunk after she was spotted by police sitting at a red flashing light for a long period of time.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 11:38 p.m., Monday, May 11, when a New Canaan Police officer noticed the vehicle sitting at the light at the intersection of Elm and Park streets.

When the officer approached the vehicle he found Jennifer Kulowiec, of Stamford, sitting behind the wheel and allegedly detected signs of impairment, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

After administering standard sobriety tests, Kulowiec was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a vehicle under alcohol/drugs.

She was released on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.

