Ridgefield Man Attempts To Set Fire To Hospital In New Canaan, Police Say

A Ridgefield man has been charged with allegedly breaking windows with a baseball bat and attempting to set fire to a hospital in New Canaan.

Darren Yu Huang, age 23, was arrested by New Canaan Police on Tuesday, March 7, for the incident which took place on Monday, Feb. 20 at Silver Hill Hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of an individual with a baseball bat breaking windows and pouring gasoline around one of the buildings of the hospital campus, said Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police.

Based on an investigation, Huang was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was completed and he was taken into custody, DeFelice said.

Huang was charged with:

Criminal attempt at arson

Criminal mischief

Criminal trespass

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

During his arraignment on Wednesday, March 8, he was held on a $250,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.

