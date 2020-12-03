Police: Three Women Arrested After Stealing More Than $700 In Goods From Greenwich Businesses

Three women were charged after being caught stealing more than $700 worth of merchandise from four Fairfield County businesses, according to police.

The three women, including Satiasha Henry, 23, fo Mount Vernon, New York; Ashley Swaby, 22, and Nia Haughton, 19, both of Norwalk, were arrested by Greenwich Police on Wednesday, Dec. 2, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, Greenwich officers responded to the Central Greenwich business district on the report of a shoplifting incident.

Officers made contact with the three women after they were observed triggering the door sensor at a local business.

During an investigation, officers uncovered $786.80 worth of stolen merchandise from four Greenwich Avenue businesses, Zuccerella said.

The women were arrested and charged with larceny. All were released on a $700 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.