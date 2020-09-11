One Vehicle Stolen, Multiple Entered In Latest Incidents In New Canaan

An Infinity was stolen from the driveway of a New Canaan driveway, and several other vehicles were entered overnight as residents continue leaving their vehicles unlocked.

A Summit Ridge Road resident reported at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 that a 2017 Infinity QX60 was stolen after it was unlocked with the key left inside. The vehicle still has not been recovered.

Earlier in the morning, between 7:30 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. on Friday, there were complaints from two Old Stamford Road residents who said their unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through.

A wallet with credit cards was stolen from one vehicle, which were used in Fairfield and West Haven.

The second resident did not have any items stolen from inside the vehicles.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, the department also received a complaint from an Orchard Drive resident who said multiple unlocked vehicles were entered, with sunglasses being stolen from one of them.

Since the beginning of January, the New Canaan Police Department has investigated more than 20 reports of stolen vehicles, and nearly 35 thefts from vehicles.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal gangs are active throughout Fairfield County,” police said. “In the past, some of the vehicles stolen in Fairfield County were used in violent crime."

The latest auto theft comes days after three vehicles were stolen in one weekend in New Canaan.

The New Canaan Police Department said that the crimes could have been prevented if residents followed certain tips:

KEYS : When unattended never leave the key to your home or key/key fob to your car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them. Do not leave the valet key, key fob, or garage door opener inside of your vehicle;

: When unattended never leave the key to your home or key/key fob to your car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them. Do not leave the valet key, key fob, or garage door opener inside of your vehicle; LIGHT UP YOUR HOME : At night, keep the perimeter of your home and driveway well lit. Low energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage criminals;

: At night, keep the perimeter of your home and driveway well lit. Low energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage criminals; LOCK-UP : Always lock all doors, garage doors and windows of your car and home whenever you leave, day or night, even for a short time. If you have a garage, put your car in it and lock/alarm both the car and the garage. All of the thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts that occur involve unlocked vehicles;

: Always lock all doors, garage doors and windows of your car and home whenever you leave, day or night, even for a short time. If you have a garage, put your car in it and lock/alarm both the car and the garage. All of the thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts that occur involve unlocked vehicles; SECURE VALUABLES : Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen;

: Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen; USE YOUR ALARM SYSTEM : Always activate your home and car alarm systems. Many successful crimes that occur involve houses or cars that have alarm systems that were not activated;

: Always activate your home and car alarm systems. Many successful crimes that occur involve houses or cars that have alarm systems that were not activated; SECURITY-VIDEO CAMERAS: Consider installing a good quality security/video camera that covers the interior/exterior of your residence and the street near it. The price point of camera systems has dropped recently making this a wise investment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.