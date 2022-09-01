Contact Us
Police & Fire

New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone

Kathy Reakes
Christina Vitale
Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding.

Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police, Vitale called police to report that her child was home alone and was bleeding from a cut.

Vitale told officers the child had suffered a cut on the head and the child then called his mother before going to a neighbor's house for help, Ferraro said.

New Canaan EMS responded to the scene to treat the child and transported them to Stamford Hospital for treatment, he said.

An investigation by responding officers determined that Vitale had left the 8-year-old home alone while she took another child to Darien for a sports practice, Ferraro said.

Vitale was charged and released. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

