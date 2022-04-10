Man Resists Arrest After New Canaan Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man whose license was suspended is accused of resisting arrest after a traffic stop in Fairfield County, according to police.

An officer on patrol saw a vehicle that wasn't displaying a valid registration plate traveling in New Canaan on New Norwalk Road at about 4:10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, according to authorities.

Police pulled the vehicle over and the driver, identified as Northern Westchester County resident Timothy Richardson, of South Salem, did not cooperate when asked to provide his driver's license, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

It was later determined that his license was suspended, and the vehicle was not registered, police reported.

While speaking with Richardson, the officer detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage, according to police.

The officer asked Richardson to exit the vehicle, and he refused and resisted attempts by officers to arrest him, police said.

Richardson also refused to take sobriety tests, police said.

Police said Richardson was arrested on the following charges:

Interfering with officer/resisting

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension

Failure to take a sobriety test

Operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle

His court appearance was scheduled for Friday, April 22, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.