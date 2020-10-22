Man Accused Of Attempting To Drown New Canaan Woman Slapped With Sexual Assault Charges

A man who has been sitting in jail since May for allegedly attempting to drown and murder a woman walking down a roadway in Fairfield County has been charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

New Canaan Police charged Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui (“Alvarado’), at the Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, with the additional charges, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

Alvarado has been held since the incident in May for allegedly attempting to drown a woman who he hit with his vehicle as she was walking in the area of 1037 Valley Road in New Canaan, and abduct her. When she resisted, he then attempted to drown her, police said.

The woman was saved by several people who came upon the alleged attempted drowning.

At the time he was charged with kidnapping, assault, and attempted murder.

He was been held on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.

Ferraro did not explain the details of the new charges.

