Police: Man Caught After Hitting Woman With Car, Attempting To Drown Her In New Canaan

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly deliberately hitting a woman who was walking with his vehicle during a kidnapping attempt and then trying to drown her in New Canaan, police said.

Police were notified of the attack by a 911 call around 4 p.m., Monday, May 25.

The witness told police the Hispanic man, later identified as Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui (Alvarado), of Norwalk, was holding a woman's head underwater in the river in the area of 1037 Valley Road, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

Responding officers found the woman sitting on the ground surrounded by three individuals who were witnesses to the attempted drowning, Ferraro said.

Officers also found a red Honda Civic with a Connecticut license plate parked, partially blocking the driveway of 1037 Valley Road.

The vehicle had visible damage to the front left windshield. Standing to the rear of the car was Alvarado, Ferraro said.

The three witnesses identified Alvarado as the man who attempted to drown the victim, he added.

An investigation into that event found that the victim was walking south on Valley Road and she recalled seeing Alvarado's red Honda Civic pass by her several times, Ferraro said.

The victim told officers that she did not know Alvarado and that she has never seen him before this incident, Ferraro said.

The woman kept walking and then was struck from behind by Alvarado's vehicle.

The investigation determined that Alvarado's vehicle was traveling southbound on Valley Road and crossed over the double yellow line and struck the victim from behind as she was walking, Ferraro said.

The victim's head hit the windshield.

After striking the victim with his vehicle, Alverado allegedly attempted to put the victim into the rear of his vehicle, and a struggle ensued.

Alvarado was not successful in his attempt to put the victim in his vehicle, and instead, dragged her down an embankment to the river where he allegedly attempted to drown her, Ferraro said.

He continued holding the woman's head underwater until witnesses yelled at him, causing him to let go, Ferraro said.

Both Alverado and the victim then walked up the embankment to Valley Road.

Shortly after responding officers arrived and took Alverado into custody.

He was charged with:

Kidnapping

Assault

Criminal attempt at murder

Alvarado was held on a $500,000 bond and on Tuesday, May 26, he was transported to Bridgeport Superior Court.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital by the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Witnesses who were in the area of Valley Road or surrounding streets on Monday between the hours of 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., who saw a red Honda Civic, should contact Sgt. Peter Condos at 203-594-3522.

Police also request that residents check their surveillance video for any evidence if they live in the area of Valley Road.

"Given that Alvarado is in custody, and that this is an isolated, random crime, there is no threat to the New Canaan Community," said Ferraro. "We understand that this incident will cause concern, and as a result, we will intensify our patrols throughout town to reassure our Community that New Canaan is a safe Town with a very low crime rate."

