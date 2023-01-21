Foraging Bear Sighted In New Canaan: Police Warn Of Encounters

After several sightings in New Canaan, police are warning residents that bears do not hibernate all winter and may come out to find food.

The warning came after a bear was spotted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in New Canaan on North Wilton Road, according to New Canaan Police.

The bear was likely looking for food in bird feeders and garbage cans, according to authorities.

"Bears do not hibernate all winter and will forage for food. Please know that bird feeders and accessible garbage cans will attract them," police said in a post.

They added that any bear sightings should be reported to Animal Control as well as the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.