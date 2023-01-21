Contact Us
Foraging Bear Sighted In New Canaan: Police Warn Of Encounters

Police released photos of earlier black bear encounters in New Canaan. The animals often look for food in bird feeders. Photo Credit: Facebook/New Canaan Police Department

After several sightings in New Canaan, police are warning residents that bears do not hibernate all winter and may come out to find food.

The warning came after a bear was spotted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in New Canaan on North Wilton Road, according to New Canaan Police.

The bear was likely looking for food in bird feeders and garbage cans, according to authorities.

"Bears do not hibernate all winter and will forage for food. Please know that bird feeders and accessible garbage cans will attract them," police said in a post. 

They added that any bear sightings should be reported to Animal Control as well as the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website. 

