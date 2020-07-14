Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
12-Year-Old Facing Rabies Shots If Dog Who Bit Him Can't Be Found, New Canaan Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police are searching for a dog who bit a boy at Kiwanis Park in New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A young boy is facing rabies shots if animal control officers in Fairfield County can't locate a dog who bit the child at an area park.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 13, at the Kiwanis Park in New Canaan.

According to Halm, the 12-year-old New Canaan boy was bitten by one of two leashed dogs in the park,  said New Canaan Police Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.

The dog was described as a medium-size black mix and the second a medium grey and black dog of unknown breed. 

The dog walker was described as a white female with light hair and middle-aged, Halm said.

Animal Control is requesting that the owner of the dogs come forward. 

If anyone has further information regarding this time-sensitive situation, please contact Animal Control @ 203-594-3510.

