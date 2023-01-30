New Canaan Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges

A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.

Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York City Police.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Cheney's death a suicide.

Days earlier, on Monday, Jan. 16, Cheney was arrested by New Canaan Police on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute at his New Canaan home on Old Stamford Road, according to court records.

He was released on a $25,000 bond court records show.

His wife, whom he filed for divorce two days before his death, Lauren Cheney, age 44, of New York City, received a restraining order a day after his arrest, court records show.

Cheney founded T-street Capital in 2013 in Darien, after years of working as an investment banker at Citicorp Venture Capital and at Goldman Sachs beginning in 2005, according to his Linkedin profile.

He was also a board member of several companies and graduated from Harvard University Business School, earning a master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard.

Attempts to reach the family and his firm were unsuccessful. Neither has released a statement regarding his death.

At the time of his death, Cheney lived in a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom $3.8 million home in New Canaan.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.