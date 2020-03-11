First Positive COVID-19 Case In New Canaan Will Close School District For Two Weeks

As the first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had surfaced in New Canaan, the public school system in town is now scheduled to be closed for two weeks.

The COVID-19 patient has been identified by Gov. Ned Lamont as an elderly man who lives in a private residence in town. It's the third coronavirus case involving a Connecticut resident.

"Despite our hopes, COVID-19 is now present in New Canaan," said Superintendent of Schools Bryan D. Luizzi in a letter to parents.

Luizzi said all of the district's schools, which serve more than 4,000 students, will be closed for 14 days beginning on Thursday, March 12, to help limit the potential for “community spread” of the virus.

Luizzi said the decision was made for the protection of the community.

"Closing schools is not something any superintendent, health department, or town does lightly," he said. "Nonetheless, after careful thought and consideration, and with the strong support of our school district doctor and other medical experts, it is the right decision for our students, staff, and community."

The district anticipates schools will reopen on Thursday, March 26.

In order to give students, staff, and families time to make final preparations, Luizzi said the district's e-learning program will begin on Friday, March 13.

"As with any large-scale program, there are likely to be some glitches as things get underway; with this realization, we have developed systems of support for our staff and our students, and we are confident we will be able to resolve problems if/when they arise," Luizzi said referring to the e-learning system.

To make sure that families, and students, have the support they need, Luizzi said the district will remain in continual contact throughout the closure, and encouraged anyone to reach out with any questions.

To contact the district, call 203-594-4000. For individual schools, check school websites.

