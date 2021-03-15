4-CT Announces New Leadership As It Continues Its Outreach And Expands Its Mission

When Don Kendall and Ted Yang founded 4-CT — the Connecticut Covid-19 Charity Connection — in March of 2020 just as an international pandemic was declared, they never expected the organization to continue past a short-term need.

What they and 4-CT have seen in a year's time is that help is still needed even as COVID (hopefully) wanes. While the organization has strived to help those most impacted by the COVID crisis in Connecticut with its innovative 4-CT Card and equity vaccine program, it has also learned that the same population will require long-term aid to right systemic inequities that made them so vulnerable in the first place.

As part of a long-planned transition with eyes on future projects, 4-CT’s Board of Directors has announced that volunteer CEO Yang has stepped down and will be replaced by Catalina Samper-Horak as interim CEO. Yang will continue to serve on the board and remain active as a volunteer.

“On this our one-year anniversary, the time is right for me to step aside so that Catalina can prepare the way for a leader of 4-CT for the next five years and beyond,” said Yang.

Governor Lamont, a 4-CT supporter from the very start, called Yang an “amazing changemaker” and credited Yang and Kendall with getting 4-CT off the ground and providing necessary support to those most in need during the pandemic. 4-CT

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as 4-CT’s leader for the last year,” he continued. “I am incredibly proud of the work of our staff and especially of the over 23 thousand hours contributed by volunteers this past year to help those most impacted by the COVID crisis in Connecticut.”

Previously, Samper-Horak was the founding Executive Director of Building One Community (B1C), a non-profit serving Stamford's immigrant community. She has been with the 4-CT board since its inception and was instrumental in the launch of the 4-CT Card cash assistance program.

“Catalina has the full package of skills and experience we are looking for in our interim leader," said Kendall, 4-CT co-founder and Executive Chair. “She is very passionate about 4-CT and sees a big role for 4-CT to be a leader in Connecticut and bring together a statewide collaboration of elected officials, corporate leaders, community and nonprofit leaders in our work.”

